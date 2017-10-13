Spinathon cancer charity fundraiser has already raised over £1500

TV PRESENTER Iolo Williams and MP Glyn Davies joined cyclists in Welshpool for a spinathon in aid of the Lingen Davies Cancer Charity.

The event held at the Cowshacc was organised by cancer survivor John Evans, of Welshpool, and has already raised more than £1,500 with many more donations waiting to be collected,

For four hours last Sunday morning, October 8, individuals or teams of cyclists hopped on or off the bikes as they strove to keep the peddles turning for the full 240 minutes.

Spinners were encouraged to keep going by fitness instructor Beth Smith.

John Evans, 71, recovered from cancer of the oesophagus seven years ago and organised the event at the Cowshacc (the Scout Hut) to give something back to the charity.

He said: “It went very well, it was an excellent day, we had over 50 people turn up.

“We had about 40 bikes for the day.

“Some individuals were determined to keep spinning for the whole four hours while others were in teams of two or four who would hop on and off.

“We’ve raised £1,500 already and have quite a few donations left to come in.

“We’ve received tremendous support from businesses in Welshpool, who donated raffle prizes and also the Great Escape Fitness Centre who let us borrow spinning bikes for the day.

“I played rugby with both Glyn Davies and Iolo Williams and I’m delighted they turned up to support the day.”

Mr Evans, who used to work at the Welshpool Armoury, added: “I didn’t even know what the oesophagus was when I was told I had cancer and I still can’t spell it!

“I can only say that an early diagnosis is of the utmost importance.”

Mr Evans added: “It’s over seven years since I was diagnosed in August 2015, and thanks to the excellent care I received from staff at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, doctors and staff at the Welshpool Medical Centre, I was extremely lucky to be discharged.”