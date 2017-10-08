Spin-a-thon Welshpool for cancer charity

A CANCER survivor is organising a Spin-a-thon in Welshpool to raise money for the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

Keen golfer, John Evans, 71, recovered from cancer of the oesophagus seven years ago and is organising the event to give something back to the charity.

Mr Evans, who used to work at the Welshpool Armoury, said: “I didn’t even know what the oesophagus was when I was told I had cancer and I still can’t spell it!

“I can only say that an early diagnosis is of the utmost importance.”

Mr Evans added: “It’s over seven years since I was diagnosed and in August 2015, thanks to the excellent care I received from staff at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, Doctors and staff at the Welshpool Medical centre.

“I was extremely lucky to be discharged.

“I started spinning as part of my rehabilitation which is why I’m organising this day.”

The Spin-A-Thon will take place at the Clive’s Own Welshpool Scout Headquarters and Community Centre (COWSHACC) on Sunday, October 8, from 10am to 2pm.

For £20 a bike fundraisers can enter individually or be part of a team of four but there are only 40 bikes available,

To register contact the Armoury Sports Centre on 01938 554143, Great Fitness on 01938 559007 or for more details ring John Evans on 01938 691188.