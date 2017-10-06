Labour gain seat on Welshpool Town Council as three new members were elected last night.

THREE NEW members have been elected to Welshpool Town Council.

Last night at Welshpool Town Hall, Carol Robinson won the Gungrog Ward from Ben Gwalchmai by a majority of 60 votes.

In the Llanerchyddol ward, two out of four councillors were elected, and they are Alison Davies and Labour’s Nicola Morris.

Powys County Council election officials said that polling had been “steady” during Thursday morning but had tailed off during the afternoon.

This means the Town Council has 12 Independent Councillors, two Liberal Democrats, Labour and Plaid Cymru both have one each.

GUNGROG ward

Carol Robinson (Independent) – 160

Ben Gwalchmain (Welsh Labour) – 100

LlANERCHYDDOL ward

Alison Davies (Independent) – 206

Nicola Morris (Welsh Labbour) – 197

Thomas Howl (Independent) – 124

Shantal Kay (Welsh Liberal Democrats) – 71