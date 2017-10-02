WELSHPOOL - Festival of Transport date announced.

A NEW FESTIVAL is set to take place in Welshpool next year.

Welshpool Town Council has announced that the Welshpool Festival of Transport will take place over the weekend of Saturday, June 23, and Sunday, June 24, 2018.

Described as “a bold new initiative” the event will celebrate all forms of transport – from boats to balloons, horses to iron horses and a wide variety of vehicles – classic, vintage, commercial and agricultural.

Back in July, councillors voted in favour of organising a festival that brings organisations in and around Welshpool together for the extravaganza on a date that did not clash with any other events.

The ideas came from Welshpool Town Council's Events and Tourism Committee.

They explored ideas for a weekend of events that would include, cycling, vintage cars and buses, steam train, aeroplanes, boats, horse drawn and agricultural vehicles and even hot air balloons.

Welshpool town clerk, Robert Robinson, said: “The event will be totally free of charge to visitors and will involve the entire town.

“Various exhibits will be on show throughout the town and visitors – who we hope will come from far and wide – will be encouraged to discover Welshpool as they enjoy the various aspects of the Festival.”

“Welshpool is fortunate to have a volunteer-operated heritage steam railway, the Welshpool and Llanfair Light Railway, running from the top of the town, while at the other end is an even older form of transport in the Montgomery Canal.

“Both organisations are fully on board with our festival, enthusiastic about the event and planning their own bespoke celebrations to run as part of it.”

“The council is keen for as many transport enthusiasts as possible to play their part in the festival.”

Highlights will include displays of vehicles, a cavalcade through the town and exhibitions in the Town Hall.

n Anyone who has a vehicle or an exhibit they would like to be considered to take part, please call Mike Kilvert on 01686 610089 or for more information email town.clerk@welshpooltowncouncil.gov.uk or contact Rosemary at Welshpool Town Council on 01938 553142.