Welshpool housing proposal for former social club site

A SOCIAL Housing scheme to build 19 homes is planned to be built close to Welshpool Town Centre.

Developer, Mid Wales Properties Ltd, has bought the former Welshpool Social Club site off Brook Street on behalf of the Mid Wales Housing Association.

They hope to demolish the current building and then build 15 two-bedroom and four one-bedroom apartments on the site.

These have been designed by Hughes Architects of Welshpool and are supposed to meet the need for local rented accommodation.

The pre-planning consultation phase has now begun as the developers are hoping to present the full planning application to Powys County Council next month. This consultation will allow residents living close to the site to comment on the plans.

Steve Bowen, of Mid Wales Properties Ltd, said: “The plans will bring much needed rented accommodation into the town, utilising what is a redundant brownfield site close to the town centre.

“The development has been carefully designed by local architects who know the area and local community to ensure it fits in with the local environment and existing neighbouring properties.”

Mid Wales Properties Ltd says it has a policy of using local suppliers and contractors where possible in all of its developments.

Hughes Architects is looking after the pre-planning consultation and full information about the proposal can be found at www.hughesarchitects.co.uk/content/consultations or at Welshpool Library in Brook Street.

The comments will be used as part of the application, including making any relevant changes to the plans as a result of the consultation.

Anyone wishing to comment can email enquiries@hughesarchitects.co.uk or write to Hughes Architects, 29 Broad Street, Newtown, Powys, SY16 2BQ by September 13.

n ABOVE: An artist’s impression of how the 19 apartments on the old Welshpool Social Club site could look like when built.