Bowling club wins inclusivity award

RADNORSHIRE Indoor Bowls Club has received a top honour from Disability Sport Wales.

The Llandrindod Wells based club has been recognised for its disability inclusion with the Insport Ribbon, a prized award reserved only for clubs with a commitment to delivering inclusive sport.

Club members John Dackers and Mark and Marie Percy were supported by Sport Wales Disability Officer for Powys Bev Tucker in passing a stringent eight point criteria to attain the award.

The club is now in the process of building on the success with applications for grant aid to purchase an electric wheelchair and bowling aids for its members.

At present the club has a specially equipped manual wheelchair but it is hoped a new electric wheelchair, specially modified, will allow more freedom for bowlers with disabilities.

The club has also applied for aids to release and pick up the bowl for less abled bowlers with the aim of increasing disability membership at the club and make bowling in Mid Wales inclusive for all.

John Dackers, Mark and Marie Percy have been the driving force behind the project with support from Llandrindod Wells and Rhayader Community Sport Development Officer Adam Jones.

Co-ordinator John Dackers has overseen the establishment of the club’s disability section alongside several other coaches.

Within the past three years the club has seen members enjoy much success with its trail blazer Pauline Wilson who has gained representative honours as well as being selected for the Commonwealth Games in Australia in 2018.

The disability section of the club bowl every Friday with further details available at wwww.radnorbowls.co.uk.