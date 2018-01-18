Robins sink sorry Seasiders in style

NEWTOWN made light work of a poor Prestatyn Town side to end the first phase of the JD Welsh Premier season on a high.

The Robins unveiled new loan signing Callum Roberts from Shrewsbury Town while Alex Fletcher made his first home start since returning to Latham Park.

The hosts dictated the game from the opening whistle with the impressive Ryan Kershaw pulling the strings in midfield.

Kershaw curled a free-kick inches over the bar before cross for Jamie Reed who forced Prestatyn goalkeeper Carl Jones into his first save of the day.

Tempers boiled on 20 minutes when captain Craig Williams was clattered by Prestatyn’s Ben Maher, sparking a mass scuffle which embroiled the home bench.

Remarkably both sides escaped more severe punishment with referee Lee Evans opting to caution Williams and Maher.

Five minutes later the hosts deservedly led with Williams linking with Neil Mitchell whose low cross was turned home via the post from close range by Reed.

Reed almost doubled his tally moments later when Luke Boundford’s cross was steered toward goal and fumbled by Jones who recovered just in the nick of time.

Roberts looked to mark his debut with a goal and ventured on several surging runs into the Prestatyn half while also firing wide from distance with Boundford and Tom Goodwin also going close.

Prestatyn enjoyed their best spell of the game after the break with Zyaac Edwards finally mustering a shot on target with goalkeeper Dave Jones forced into action at last.

However the home side looked dangerous in every attack and almost doubled their lead when Fletcher released Reed only for Jones to save at his feet.

Jones also saved at the feet of Boundford to keep his side in the game before the pressure finally told on 70 minutes.

The Robins were encamped on the edge of the Prestatyn area before Fletcher seized possession and danced his way around three challenges and rounded Jones to slot home from a tight angle.

Prestatyn almost reduced the arrears against the run of play soon after with Zebb Edwards’ cross shot pushed onto the bar by Jones before a final nail was hammered into the Seasiders’ coffin.

Substitute Joe Kenton had barely been on the pitch five minutes when he turned home a low right wing cross from Williams on 84 minutes to complete the scoring and a seal a winning end to the first phase.

NEWTOWN: Jones, Williams, Sears, Mills-Evans, Roberts, Boundford (Evans), Goodwin, Fletcher, Mitchell (Kenton), Kershaw (Rushton), Reed. Subs: Perry, Denny, Jones.

Att – 206