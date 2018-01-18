Price is right for Goats as leaders slip up at Valley

JOEY Price was the match winner with his penalty completing Radnor Valley’s 1-0 victory at home to Spar Mid Wales League One leaders Welshpool Town.

A hotly debated penalty was awarded to the Goats with 20 minutes remaining with Price converting before the hosts soaked up wave after wave of pressure to claim victory.

Llanrhaeadr closed the gap at the top of the table to just three points with four games in hand with Tom Evans’ late winner earning the spoils in a 1-0 win at Llandrindod Wells.

Llanidloes Town were unable to fully capitalise after being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Aberaeron who struck late to snatch a point through Ianto Evans to cancel Matthew Savage’s headed effort which had given the hosts the lead early in the second-half.

Meanwhile basement rivals Machynlleth and Borth United were also inseparable at Cae Glas with the local rivals playing out a goalless stalemate.