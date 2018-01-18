Llansantffraid too hot to handle in five goal triumph

LLANSANTFFRAID Village maintained their unbeaten league record with a 5-0 thumping of Presteigne at Llanandras Park.

Nathan Prodger and Callum Williams shared the limelight with both netting doubles while the Saints tally was completed by an own goal.

Builth Wells continue to lead the table with an unbeaten record after a Joel Metcalf double earned the spoils in a 2-0 win at Montgomery Town.

Meanwhile Aberystwyth University maintained their own promotion bid with a 3-1 win at home to Newbridge.

Kyle Morgan fired the Bridgemen ahead only for the Students to hit back through Dion Roberts and Matthew Roberts before Tom Spicer struck a third late on.

Dolgellau Athletic also kept pace with the leading pack with goals from Dennis Bates and Dominic Thomas earning the spoils in a 2-0 win at Penybont United.

Meanwhile Abermule celebrated a much needed 3-0 win at home to Talgarth Town with goals from Dave Anthony, Charlie Humphreys and Will Denham sealing the points.