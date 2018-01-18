Airbus nosedive as Guils clip their wings

GUILSFIELD hit back to overcome Airbus UK Broughton and soar above the Wingmakers to fourth in the table.

The Broughton visitors arrived at Clos Mytton looking to revive their flagging season which has seen their hopes of an immediate return to the Welsh Premier dwindle in recent months.

The North Wales side broke the deadlock on 26 minutes with Alfons Fosu-Mensah springing the offside trap to slide a low shot under the advancing Andy Wycherley.

Just three minutes later the Dutchmen capitalised on a defensive slip by Sam Litchfield only to drag wide.

The let off sparked the Guils into life with the villagers dominating the remainder of the half with the pressure yielding a breakthrough on the stroke of half-time.

Asa Hamilton swung over a right wing cross with Chris Cathrall surging into the area to lash home as the Guils celebrated an equaliser.

Barely a minute later the hosts led for the first time with defender Robbie James steering home following a goalmouth scramble as the hosts carved an interval lead.

Guilsfield maintained their dominance after the break with James going close to his second of the day before Callum Bromley fired home via the inside of the woodwork on the hour.

Hamilton continued to lead the Guils line and trouble the visiting defence before the match ended with a late flurry of action

James cleared a Fosu-Mensah header off his line with five minutes remaining and just seconds later Jake Cook forced Airbus goalkeeper Andy Coughlin into an outstanding save.

GUILSFIELD: Wycherley, Bromley, Davies (Weetman), Ford, Litchfield, James, Cook, Jones, Hamilton, Cathrall, Irvine (Leonard). Subs: Barton, Andrew