Jones and Isaac step up for Wales

TWO girls from Newtown took another step toward their dreams of international football stardom this week.

Carrie Jones and Libby Isaac have both been recognised by the Welsh women’s national set-up with Isaac making the step up to the national under 15s squad.

Meanwhile Jones has been selected for the Welsh senior camp with the teenager set to train with the senior squad and represent the B team in next week’s camp at Dragon Park in Newport.

Jones and Isaac have both emerged as local trailblazers in the women’s game since bursting onto the scene.

Jones helped Llanfair Caereinion to the final of the Welsh Schools under 13s girls cup last season while Isaac is one of the stars of the TNS girls set-up.

The two now play in the same school team with Jones joining Isaac in the Newtown under 15s squad which hosts Glan Clwyd in the Welsh Schools Cup round of 16 later this month.

Jones’ proud mother Joyce said: “Both Andrew and I are extremely proud of her and her dedication and commitment.”

Meanwhile Paul Inns hoped the success of the duo would inspire more girls to take up football.

The Berriew Junior Football Club head coach is leading the campaign to revitalise the women’s game in Powys with club hubs established and regular junior festivals.

Inns said: “I’m delighted that Carrie has been selected for senior squad training. It’s a fantastic achievement at such a young age, and great to see the manager, Jayne Ludlow, recognising her talent and promoting her straight through to the senior squad training.

“Congratulations also to Libby Issac who has once again been selected for the under 15’s squad.

“Their success, which is fully deserved, is reflective of the depth of talent that we have in Montgomeryshire in girls football.”