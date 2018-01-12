Daffodils bloom in Monty rout

LLANIDLOES Town strolled to an emphatic 7-2 win at Montgomery Town to book their progress to the fourth round of the Central Wales Cup.

Ashley Owen began the road to a hat-trick with a 14th minute volley after Drew Reynolds headed Gareth Owen’s cross into his path.

Despite Monty levelling through Robbie Hartshorn the Daffodils were firmly in the driving seat as Ed Clarke headed Josh Evans’ cross to restore their advantage before Joe Evans added a third.

The second-half began with Ashley Owen once more on target before Huw Wainwright replied for Montgomery.

However Llanidloes were not to be denied and a strong end to the tie saw Owen complete his hat-trick before Evans added his second of the day and Gareth Owen complete the scoring.

Meanwhile Carroll marked his debut with a brace as Kerry prevailed 3-1 winners over Forden United at Newtown’s Latham Park in the third round of the Central Wales Cup.

Carroll joined the Lambs from Berriew in midweek and made an immediate impact for his new club with Luke Mumford’s free-kick completing the Lambs tally while Forden remained in contention with a reply from Ryan Jenkins.

Nathan Edington also celebrated a goal scoring debut as Llanfair United overcame Bishops Castle Town in a 3-1 victory at the Manor Ground.

The new signing was joined on the scoresheet by Josh Astley and Ashley Davies to seal United’s progress while Castle remained in contention through Niall Thomas.

Waterloo Rovers completed the shock of the round with a 4-3 win at home to Spar Mid Wales League Two side Presteigne.

Goals from Tom Ellis, Ryan Ellis, Andy Gwilt and Charlie Proctor ensured the Welshpool hosts progress with the Radnorshire side replying with goals from Jack Brazier, Dan Brazier and Kieran Lusher while ending with 10 men after Tyler Isaacs saw red.

A solitary strike from Joey Price completed Radnor Valley’s 1-0 win at home to Llanrhaeadr to set up a local derby with Llandrindod Wells in the next round.

The Spamen overcame Borth United with goals from Stuart Williams, Rhys Davies, Kejan Foryzewski and Shane Powell completing a 4-1 win with Ryan Edwards reducing the arrears.

Builth Wells marched past Llandysul with Richie Powell netting twice in a 4-1 victory with Adie Jones and Harry Bastable also on target with Chris Harries netting a consolation.

Meanwhile Jake Kelly starred with a brace as Newcastle Emlyn overcame Four Crosses with Corey Davies completing a 3-1 win while Gaz Jones reduced the arrears.