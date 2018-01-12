Aberaeron keep on climbing

ABERAERON maintained their climb up the table with a 3-2 win at home to Machynlleth in Spar Mid Wales League One.

Goals from Ben Davies and Charlie Jellett were cancelled out by Mattie Davies, Gareth Severs and Mike Gornall as the Seasiders opened 2018 on a high.

Meanwhile Llansanttfraid Village eased to a 3-0 win at home to Dolgellau Athletic in division two with goals from Matthew Davies, Harry Kerr and Nathan Prodger doing the damage.

The rest of the scheduled programme was wiped out with Penybont United’s derby with Newbridge falling foul as well as Abermule’s home clash with Talgarth Town.