COBRA run riot as Jukes inspires win

COBRA proved a class above Welshpool with Harry Jukes starring in 46-0 derby victory at Maesydre in division two of the North Wales League.

Jukes led the way with a hat-trick of tries for the Meifod visitors with Iolo White also crossing for a brace with further tries from Matthew Jones, Hywel Jones and Richard Jones completing the try count.

Will Worthington added three conversions as COBRA completed a resounding margin of victory to end 2017 on a high.

Meanwhile Llanidloes ended 2017 with a battling 27-15 derby victory at home to Newtown.

Defences dominated for the opening half hour before Town forged ahead with a penalty from the boot of scrum-half Jack Bennett.

Llanidloes replied with a penalty of their own from Adam Price who also converted the only try of the half following good play by flanker Rob Jones which released Dave Pugh to cross under the posts.

Llanidloes pulled away after the break with Jones crossing after charging down a clearance before wing Carwyn Williams added a third try.

The Newtown pack was galvanised into action and were back in the game with tries from Tom Andrews and Jac Benyon-Thomas with the latter converted by Bennett to reduce the deficit to just five points.

However Llanidloes had the last word with a centre Rob Evans charging down a clearance to score with Price’s conversion securing the bonus point.

Elsewhere Machynlleth ended the year with a resounding 42-0 victory over Pwllheli IIs in the third division.

Will Taylor played a key role with two tries for the hosts while Cameron Simmons-Sandy, Steff Price and Ifor Evans completed the try count with Ioan Jones kicking five conversions and a brace of penalties.