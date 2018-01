A COMBINED team of veterans from COBRA and Welshpool stormed to an emphatic 50-5 friendly victory over Mold at Maesydre last weekend.

Outside centre Chris Proctor and wing Martin Mitten starred for the hosts with both crossing the whitewash twice while full-back Andrew Thomas, inside centre Tom Worthy and lock Chris Robson also went over for tries.

Fly-half Gareth Roberts completed the scoring with a try and five conversions.