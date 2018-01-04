Five clubs target Mid Wales League

FIVE clubs have applied for promotion to Spar Mid Wales League Two next season.

Rhayader Town, Tregaron Turfs, Four Crosses, Trewern and Waterloo Rovers applied to make the step up from recreation level.

Rhayader are unbeaten at the top of the Watson Financial Mid Wales League (South) while Tregaron Turfs are competing for honours in the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League.

Four Crosses, Waterloo Rovers and Trewern each compete in the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League Honda Division One.

A Rhayader Town Football Club spokesman said: “We have re-set our ambitions after the decision that was made last season to resign from the Mid Wales League.

“We are now concentrating on building on our successful junior teams and giving the young lads a chance to perform on the senior stage by creating a team with the best local players available mixed with some of our local experienced players.”

Meanwhile Crosses hope to return to the Mid Wales League set-up which the club competed until last year.

A club spokesman said: “After a successful committee meeting the club made a unanimous decision to apply for promotion back to the Spar Mid Wales League for season 2018-19, backing manager Michael Barton and his squad.”

Waterloo manager Dave Proctor insisted the time was right for the Welshpool club to return to Mid Wales League after several years in the Montgomeryshire League.

“We spent many seasons in the Mid Wales League and only dropped out due to retirements and player departures,” said Proctor. “As a club we felt it best to rebuild.”

“We have had a few players join with bags of Mid Wales League experience and the younger players also want to step up so we decided to apply.”

Tregaron Turfs will also hope to return to the Mid Wales League having resigned in 2012.

A club spokesman said: “The club came back into the Cambrian Tyres League in 2012 after a mixed two years in the Mid Wales League having finished third in the first season before being relegated in the second.

“It has been a rebuilding process since then and now Malcolm Davies is in his third season as manager having brought stability to the team with more local, young players.”

Of the five applicants only Trewern have not competed in the Mid Wales League before.

The Tigers applied for promotion last season only for the Football Association of Wales (FAW) to reject their bid to step up from Mitsubishi Division Two of the Montgomeryshire League to Spar Mid Wales League Two.