Churchstoke hit back as Oakley stuns Lilywhites

CHURCHSTOKE hit back for a point in a 1-1 draw at first division leaders Welshpool Town.

Adam Davies finally broke the Marketmen’s resistance with 20 minutes remaining before Aiden Oakley snatched an equaliser.

Llanrhaeadr ended a memorable year with a 3-1 victory at home to Berriew to close the gap at the top to six points.

Iain Edmunds, Tom Bailey and Iwan Matthews goals ensured the points for the Tanat Valley side while Steff Rogers replied.

Radnor Valley completed a 3-2 victory at home to nine man Llanidloes Town.

Chris Price blasted Valley ahead with a 30 yard strike before the Daffodils levelled through George Clarke.

Valley regained their lead on the stroke of half-time with Geraint Lloyd slotting home following a fine attacking move with Daffodils goalkeeper Aaron Warwick earning his marching orders in the aftermath.

Llanidloes dominated the second-half and deservedly levelled on 75 minutes with Ashley Owen scrambling home.

However Valley had the final say when Joey Price was impeded in the area and converted the spot kick with Llanidloes ending the match with nine man after Richie Evans saw red for swinging an elbow.

Meanwhile Bow Street prevailed 2-1 derby winners at home to Borth United with goals from Garmon Nutting and Ben Jones cancelling out a reply from James Davies.

Elsewhere Knighton Town battled to a hard-fought 2-0 win at Llandrindod Wells with goals from Tom James and a Connor Bird penalty.

The matches between Tywyn Bryncrug and Kerry and Llanfair United’s home clash with Carno fell foul to the weather.