Three clubs apply for promotion to Mid Wales League

THREE clubs have applied for promotion to Spar Mid Wales League Two next season.

Rhayader Town, Four Crosses and Tregaron Turfs applied to make the step up from recreation level to the affiliated league.

All three hope to make a return to the league with Rhayader unbeaten at the top of the Watson Financial Mid Wales League (South) while Four Crosses and Tregaron are competing for honours in the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League and Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League respectively.

A Rhayader Town Football Club spokesman said: “We have re set our ambitions after the decision that was made last season to resign.

“We are now concentrating on building on our successful junior teams and giving the young lads a chance to perform on the senior stage by creating a team with the best local players available mixed with some of our local experienced players.

“This has proven successful with Gareth Hughes, Matt Lewis and Joe Wozencraft helping the young lads who have stepped in this year who have reaped the benefits.

“The likes Jamie Evans, Cameron Mills and Ryan Rowlands are all becoming top players at this level and only 16 and 17 years old so the future is bright for Rhayader Town Football Club.”

Meanwhile Crosses hope to return to the Mid Wales League set-up which the club competed until last year.

A club spokesman said: “After a successful committee meeting the club made a unanimous decision to apply for promotion back to the Spar Mid Wales League for season 2018-19, backing manager Michael Barton and his squad.”

Tregaron Turfs will also hope to return to the Mid Wales League having resigned in 2012.

A club spokesman said: “The club came back into the Cambrian Tyres League in 2012 after a mixed two years in the Mid Wales League having finished third in the first season before being relegated in the second.

“The plan was to bring more local players into the squad and especially young players.

“In the first season back in the district league we won a treble of trophies, winning the league, league cup and Len and Julia Newman Cup.

“It has been a rebuilding process since then, with Dilwyn Daniel stepping down, a spell under Caradog Daniel as manager and now Malcolm Davies is in his third season as manager having brought stability to the team.

“Malcolm has put together a good team of players, who are all from the local area.

“This season the club is challenging for the league, having only lost one game and are still in the Emrys Morgan Cup.”