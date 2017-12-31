Eight Mid Wales clubs apply for promotion

EIGHT Mid Wales clubs have applied for promotion to the Huws Gray Alliance next season.

The eight applicants help form a total of 17 applicants from the three third tiers to join the northern second tier next season.

Welshpool Town, Llanrhaeadr, Carno, Llanfair United, Llanidloes Town, Berriew, Knighton Town and Llandrindod Wells have each applied to make the step up from Spar Mid Wales League One.

Six clubs have applied from the Wrexham Area League with Brickfield Rangers, Buckley Town, Chirk AAA, Corwen, Llanuwchllyn and Saltney Town.

Meanwhile Conwy Borough, Llangefni Town and Llanrug United have applied from the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance League.

Next season is the last before a Football Association of Wales (FAW) pyramid re-structure which will introduce new second and third tier criteria.