Llanrhaeadr toast Boxing Day spoils

LLANRHAEADR celebrated a resounding 5-1 victory at Llanfair United on Boxing Day.

Khyam Wytton and Iwan Matthews shared the limelight with each netting twice with Tom Evans completing the visitors tally while Andrew Hughes netted a consolation for the hosts.

Welshpool Town won the derby spoils with goals from ex-Rhiewsider Will Thomas and Adam Davies completing a 2-0 win at Berriew.

Carno hit the goal trail with Peter Rees and Luke Evans both netting twice in a 6-0 win over Tywyn Bryncrug with Jac Petrie and Scott Williams completing an emphatic victory for Chris Davies’ side.

Knighton Town celebrated a 2-1 derby victory over Radnor Valley at Bryn Y Castell with goals from Connor Bird and Danny Ives cancelling a Callum Matthews strike for the Goats.

Llanidloes Town also enjoyed a resounding Boxing Day victory in a 5-0 victory over 10 man Llandrindod Wells at Victoria Avenue.

The Spamen were reduced to 10 men early on with Kieran McCarley seeing red but the Daffodils struggled to make the most of their numerical advantage with a solitary Gareth Owen strike separating the sides at half-time.

Llanidloes took charge after the break with George Clarke doubling the lead with a 20 yard strike before Owen raced onto a Richie Evans throughball to complete his brace.

Evans slotted home a rebound after Josh Hartrick was denied by the woodwork before Ashley Owen came off the bench to complete the scoring late on.

Meanwhile honours ended even in a 1-1 draw between Aberaeron and Bow Street with Mattie Davies on target for the hosts while the Magpies replied through Tom Williams while Machynlleth’s scheduled clash at home to Borth United was postponed.

Elsewhere Builth Wells extended their lead at the top of the second division with a 4-1 derby win at home to Newbridge.

Jack Hammond starred with a brace for the Bulls with Adie Jones and Charlie Boucher also on target with Aeron Powell replying.