Builth overcome injuries to toast win over Pencoed

BUILTH Wells signed off for Christmas on a high with a battling home win over mid-table rivals Pencoed.

The Bulls hit the ground running and led when a 22 metre maul gave the home pack the chance to shine with Aiden Luxton crossing for an unconverted try.

The wet conditions made running rugby hard for both sides but Builth were able to extend their lead with 40 metre penalty from the boot of Harry Jenkinson.

The Bulls were dealt a triple blow with outside half Gavin Jones and outside centre Tom Davies both sustaining arm injuries before back row Ashley Mills was sent to the sin bin with Pencoed punishing the hosts by reducing the arrears with a try on the stroke of half-time.

The hosts started the second-half on top with Nathan Jones and veteran Wayne Morris standing out for their performances as Pencoed paid the price for their ill discipline.

Builth rounded off their scoring when centre Luke Morgan fed replacement Paul Griffiths to dance his way past the Pencoed defence before releasing Mills to race home from for his first try of the season.

BUILTH: Luxton, Pugh, T Davies, Oakley, N Jones, Samuel, Bowen, Mills, R Davies, G Jones, A Jones, Morgan, G Davies, Bagget, Jenkinson. Reps - Morris, Jerman, R Jones, D Davies, Griffiths, Parry