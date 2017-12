FOUR Crosses end 2017 on a high with a 3-0 victory at home to Caersws Reserves in Honda Division One of the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League.

Shin Miah crossed for Ben Simms to open their scoring early in the second-half and soon doubled their lead with Jack Jones releasing Simms to complete his brace.

Simms turned provider as Miah settled the outcome by firing home late on to ensure a winning end to the year.