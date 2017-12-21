Carno outshine Magpies under lights at Aberystwyth

CARNO climbed to second in the Spar Mid Wales League One table with a 6-2 victory over Borth United at Aberystwyth Town on Friday night.

Jordan Jones and Jac Petrie led the scoring with doubles each for Carno while Ioan Humphreys and Peter Rees goals completed a comfortable night on the coast for the Greens with Ryan Davies and Ryan Edwards reducing the arrears.

Meanwhile Mattie Davies struck late to as Aberaeron snatched a 2-1 victory at home to Berriew.

Davies gave the hosts the lead following a fine throughball from Gareth Severs before Berriew hit back through Steff Rogers with Davies netting his second at the death to snatch victory.

Llanidloes Town held out to claim a 4-2 victory at Tywyn Bryncrug with a George Clarke brace giving the visitors the interval lead.

It looked all over when Josh Hartrick turned home Ryan Biggs’ right wing cross early in the second-half before the hosts stirred with Nick Williams and Kevin Evans on target on quick succession.

However Llanidloes were not to be denied and with seconds remaining Biggs’ right wing cross was converted by Richie Evans to ensure the spoils.