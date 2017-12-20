Get your bids in to join Spar Mid Wales League Two

AMBITIOUS football clubs across the region have been encouraged to apply for promotion to Spar Mid Wales League Two.

Clubs in the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League, Watson Financial Services Mid Wales League (South), Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League and Costcutter Cardiganshire League are eligible to apply.

Spar Mid Wales League Two is currently operating with 13 clubs, three below its maximum quota.

As such it is hoped the feeder leagues will provide suitable applicants to make the step up and ensure the second division runs at full strength next season.

With a new Welsh football pyramid to be launched from 2020/21 the current fourth tier leagues across Wales would cease to be directly affiliated and instead become recreation level divisions, resulting in hundreds of clubs potentially losing access to Football Association of Wales Trust (FAWT) grant aid.

Even more worrying for Mid Wales football is the ongoing doubts surrounding the proposed four regional level three leagues set for launch in 2020.

The proposals could mean an end to the Mid Wales League in its present form, while also threatening Central Wales’ ongoing role as an affiliated FA in the Welsh football pyramid.

The ongoing uncertainty over the future of the Mid Wales League is expected to affect the number of applications but it is hoped ambitious clubs will still make the step up.

Last season Trewern United applied for promotion, only to be denied by the Football Association of Wales (FAW), while Newcastle Emlyn opted against following up their application.

All clubs should apply to the league secretary, Phil Woosnam at: Mafeking, Triangle Cwmdauddwr, Rhayader, Powys, LD6 5AR with a cheque for £50 by December 31.

All applicants will have their facilities inspected in January and February, with all works to be completed by April 30, 2018.