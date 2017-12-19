'Goodtoknow' off the pace at Aintree

A surge of Powys interest followed Presteigne trainer Kerry Lee’s Goodtoknow as the James and Jean Potter (Welshpool) owned gelding gained a runout at Aintree in the Randox Health Becher Handicap Chase on Saturday, December 9.

Despite a strong start on heavy ground the nine-year old, ridden by Jamie Lee, made an error on the ninth before losing a place at Canal Turn and eventually pulling up at the 17th behind eventual race winner Blaklion.

The G3 Randox Health Becher Chase is a handicap chase over three and a quarter miles of the Grand National course. It serves as an early-season trial for the Randox Health Grand National which next year takes place at Aintree on Saturday, April 14th.

Two previous winners have gone on to win the Grand National; Amberleigh House and Silver Birch. Earth Summit won the race in 1998 following his Grand National win the previous season.

Goodtoknow finished in 13th place in last year’s National, which was won by Irish horse One For Arthur.