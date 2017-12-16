Spar monthly award for Carno manager, Davies

Carno boss Chris Davies took the manager of the month honours for November in the Spar Mid Wales League division one after guiding his side to three wins and a draw.

The Ty Brith outfit have surged up to third spot in the table after completing a 4-1, 5-1 double over division one new boys Kerry, as well as racking up a 5-0 win over bottom side Machynlleth and a 1-1 draw away at Radnor Valley.

In division two, Brecon Northcote boss Anthony Thornley was recognised after wins over Newbridge on Wye and Penybont.

Bow Street’s Tom Evans was awarded division one player of the month for November, while Jack Biggs of Hay St Marys took the accolade for division two.