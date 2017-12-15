Table topping Welshpool Town hoping to stay ahead of pack

Table topping Welshpool Town go into Saturday’s home clash with Radnor Valley looking to maintain their eight point lead at the top of the Spar Mid Wales division one, weather permitting.

The Maesydre outfit have proved to be the season’s surprise package so far after spending much of 2016/17 looking back over their shoulders at the wrong end of the table, but Llanrhaeadr’s electric recent form means manager Chris Roberts is taking no chances with the visit of sixth placed Radnor Valley.

“They had a great result against Llanrhaeadr the other week so they’re certainly no mugs and we’re expecting a very tough game with Radnor,” he said.

“We’ve had a good run of form since the Bow Street game where we lost 5-1, I think we’ve taken 10 points from the last 12 since then, so we’ve bounced back well from that and hopefully we can keep it going.”

Hard on Welshpool’s heels will be in-form Llanrhaeadr Ym Mochnant, who face mid table Llandrindod Wells at The Recreation Ground. Fresh from their Welsh Cup heroics against Cefn Druids, Llan will be seeking to continue the league form which has seen them move up to second place in the table behind Welshpool, with four games in hand on the leaders.

Elsewhere third placed Carno travel to strugglers Borth undefeated in the last six games and with three wins on the bounce, but carrying the knowledge that any potential slip could open the door for either Llanfair United or Llanidloes Town, who both go into the weekend’s fixtures with the chance to move up to third in the table. Llanfair make the trip west to bottom placed Machynlleth who are still seeking their first victory of the season after 14 games, while Hugh Clarke’s fifth placed Llani head to Tywyn Bryncrug looking for their fourth win in seven to build upon a bright start to the season.

Third bottom side Churchstoke will be looking to climb away from trouble with their visit to top half Knighton Town, who will take confidence from back to back victories over Tywyn Bryncrug.

Kerry head to mid table Bow Street looking to arrest an alarming run of form which has seen them slide to fourth from bottom after a bright early start to life in division one.