Saints all set for top of the table Connahs Quay clash

Welsh football’s self styled ‘Mr Angry’ Andy Morrison arrives in Oswestry with his Connahs Quay side for this evening’s (Friday, December 15) top of the table clash with TNS admitting “I’m never happy.”

All eyes, along with the Sgorio TV cameras, will be on Park Hall, as The New Saints head into a potentially season defining top of the table clash with Connahs Quay Nomads looking to put clear daylight between themselves and Morrison's highly fancied outfit.

But the Nomads will be buoyed by last week’s 5-1 victory over Aberystwyth Town which cemented their place in the top six ahead of the mid-season split, and even the notoriously hard-to-please Morrison allowed himself a moment of satisfied reflection ahead of the weekend.

“It’s the third year on the spin (that the club have finished in the top six). We don’t blow our trumpet much at Connahs Quay, nobody else does either, but we go about our work in the way we do and to cement our place in the top six in the first week in December is a fantastic achievement,” he said.

“With the challenges we’ve had with the transition to try and create a positive full-time model which is a (ongoing) process and then also trying to achieve European football, it’s a balancing act.

“I think it’s an incredible achievement to be the first team apart from TNS to cement that top six spot but what we have to do now is go again and work hard in preparation in ahead of TNS and put that level of performance and finishing in.

“I’m really pleased for the players but we’ve got to keep pushing and keep demanding more from each other.

“Friday nights have got their plusses you know. When you win it sets you up for a lovely weekend but when you lose it destroys your weekend.”

TNS go into the game knowing that they could take a huge leap towards a record breaking seventh successive title with victory over their nearest challengers.

Despite a sluggish start to the campaign, the Park Hall side have stepped on the gas in recent weeks to eke out a four point lead at the top of the JD Welsh Premier League over second placed Nomads, who have so far lived up to their early season billing as the hot tip to overturn the Oswestry side's recent dominance of the competition this year.

The sides last met in October when Greg Draper’s double earned TNS a point in a 2-2 draw at the Deeside Stadium.