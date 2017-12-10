Purchase wins top award at Asian football tournament

LAUREN Purchase has been recognised with a top award after starring in a football tournament in Singapore.

The 13 year old is the daughter of former Llanfair Caereinion and Welshpool High School students Dacre Purchase and Caroline Morris and great grand daughter of former Welshpool mayor John Gwilt.

Purchase won the All Stars trophy in recognition of her outstanding performance in the girls under 19s South East Asia Schools Athletics Conference (SEASAC) in Singapore.

The tournament was hosted and organised by the American Stamford School and saw international schools from across south east Asia in action.

Purchase was the youngest player to compete in the tournament which saw her end top scorer, further enhancing her reputation as an emerging talent.

Purchase is a student of the Alice Smith British International School in Kuala Lumpar in Malaysia and represents Kuala Lumpar Youth Football Club which is coached by former Argentinean League professional player Luis Pablo Pozzuto.

The teenager is on the radar of English Premier League side Liverpool having trained with the Merseyside club’s under 14s girls side earlier this year.

Purchase returns to Welshpool with her parents each summer having attended football summer camps at the Flash Leisure Centre since she was nine years old.

The Malaysian based teenager is just one of the many exciting talents emerging in Welsh girls football with links to Mid Wales.

This week Newtown’s Carrie Jones captain a Wales under 15s girls side which included Newtown’s Libby Isaac and Maria Francis-Jones of Llanidloes against a Barry Town United side at Newport’s Dragon Park.