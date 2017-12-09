Saints make trip to old rivals Bala

TNS manager Scott Ruscoe has steeled his troops for a tough end of year schedule, starting with a trip to Bala Town on Saturday (5.15).

The Saints go into the game with confidence after strolling to a 6-0 win over Penrhyncoch last week while Bala Town have endured an indifferent campaign and fell at the first hurdle of their JD Welsh Cup defence.

However Ruscoe expected a tough test at Maes Tegid with the Lakesiders boasting a wealth of talent.

“Bala have had a good spell after we beat them here convincingly in what was one of our best performances of the season, “ said Ruscoe. “They had a few tricky games and lost a few but recently have picked up.

“It’s up to us to make sure we go away and put in another good performance, before we face another tough game the following week.”

Ruscoe praised his side for their professional display while also crediting Penrhyncoch for their Welsh Cup display, particularly after being reduced to 10 men shortly before half-time.

He added: “We made a few changes as we had lads who needed the minutes and haven’t played a lot lately. It’s obviously very difficult for them to come and have a go at us anyway, but with 10 men it was harder and the game just petered out.

“You always look for the first goal early on. I said to the players that as soon as you get the first goal, you’ll go and get two or three as they won’t be able to live with you.

“I’ve said before I want to win everything and the Welsh Cup is a big cup. How we go about it from the start to the final whistle doesn’t matter, only the result.”

Meanwhile the Saints’ Nathaniel MG Cup final clash with Cardiff Metropolitan will be held at Aberystwyth Town’s Park Avenue on Saturday, January 20 at 5.15pm.