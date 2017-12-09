No fears for Bluebirds ahead of Canaries clash

CAERSWS welcome Huws Gray Alliance leaders Caernarfon Town to the Recreation Ground on Saturday.

Despite the Canaries arriving on a high following their JD Welsh Cup victory over Barry Town United last week, Bluebirds manager Graham Evans remained confident.

“It’s obviously a massive game and they don’t come much tougher than this,” said Evans. “They are flying at the moment and deservedly beat Barry Town in the Welsh Cup last weekend. We’ll need to be on our game from the first minute on Saturday.

“Despite the results, our performances have merited more over the last month and I’ve been very pleased with the attitudes and togetherness of our lads. We’ve got the buzz back in the dressing room and the lads are raring to go for this one.”

Caersws remain without long term absentees Jack Hughes and Tom Bethel but hope Lance Jones will pass a late fitness test.

Penrhyncoch return to league action with third placed Holywell Town the visitors to Cae Baker.

The Roosters go into the game with doubts over the fitness of striker Steff Davies with manager Gari Lewis backing his side to bounce back after last week’s Welsh Cup thrashing at TNS.

Lewis said: “It was a tough night, a few decisions didn’t go our way, but the lads kept going against a very good side. We battled hard and can take credit from restricting TNS to three goals in the second-half with just 10 men.”

Guilsfield must also pick themselves up following their Welsh Cup exit with Nathan Leonard's men making the trip to Gresford Athletic.

“We gave a good account of ourselves against Newtown and played well in patches but for some reason we were missing that spark.

“We let the game pass us by in the first-half but we were better in the second-half and had one of our two good chances gone in then it might have been a different story.

“The lads knew after the game we missed a great opportunity to show what we can do against higher level opposition but credit to Newtown who showed their class and deserved the win.”

Leonard backed his side to return to winning ways at Clappers Lane.

“They had a slow start but have been flying of late so we will have to be at our best.

“We have done well on the road this season and will look to maintain that record on Saturday.”

The Guils make the trip with fitness doubts over several players following last week’s cup tie.