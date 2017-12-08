Teenager Trigg on target as Town end year with win

NEWTOWN ended their 2017 on a high with a convincing 4-0 win over Pwllheli in the North Wales Women’s League.

Jacqui Loxam and Tayla Trigg both struck as a youthful Town led at the break before Karen Lewis and Heidi Langford goals settled the outcome after the interval.

Meanwhile Presteigne’s testing end to the year in South Wales Premier League One continued with a 4-1 defeat at home to top of the table Penarth.

The Radnorshire side trailed by four goals before Sioned Price set up Jess Goodwin to reduce the arrears.

Despite being galvanised with youngster Meg Crosgrove excelling on the wing the home side were unable to find further reward for a much improved display.