Llanymynech cup dream ends with defeat to Emlyn

LLANYMYNECH’S Central Wales Cup run came to an end with a 3-2 defeat at home to Newcastle Emlyn last weekend.

Liam Jones and Jack Watkin struck for the hosts but an Adrian Hazelby double and Cory Davies strike ensured the Cardiganshire side a place in the quarter-final.

Central Wales Cup, third round draw: Caersws v Aberaeron; Welshpool Town v Penrhyncoch; Guilsfield v Machynlleth; Knighton Town v Berriew; Builth Wells v Llandysul; Carno v Bow Street; Bishops Castle Town v Llanfair United; Montgomery Town v Llanidloes Town; Newcastle Emlyn v Four Crosses; Tywyn Bryncrug v Hay St Marys; New Quay v Churchstoke; Radnor Valley v Llanrhaeadr; Llandrindod Wells v Borth United; Waterloo Rovers v Presteigne; Dyffryn Banw v Brecon Northcote; Forden United or Padarn United v Kerry.