Llanrhaeadr set for 'dream' cup clash

MARC Griffiths has described Llanrhaeadr’s JD Welsh Cup fourth round pairing at home to Bangor City as a “dream come true.”

The Tanat Valley club completed a stirring late fightback to stun JD Welsh Premier side Cefn Druids last weekend in one of the greatest shocks in Welsh Cup history.

Now the club can look forward to hosting Bangor City next month in the biggest match in the village’s history.

Griffiths said: “I'm so proud of these lads, we turned up on the day knowing there was a small chance we could cause an upset and to come from a goal down to equalise twice and then get the win says it all about the group we have.

“We had a game plan which meant every player had to do a job and the substitutes also had a role to play as was shown.

“We always said that if we were still in it with 10 to go then we were going to go for it as there only would of been one winner in extra time as there fitness would of prevailed.”

Iwan Matthews struck twice to cancel out a James Davies double for the Druids before young substitute Khyam Wytton etched his name into club history with a last gasp winner.

Now the club can look forward to a money spinning visit from Bangor City in the last weekend of January.

“To draw Bangor city at home next round is a dream come true for the club,” said Griffiths. “Bangor are arguably the biggest club in the Welsh system and them coming to the village with their great support and big name players will be a great occasion for us all and a test that I'm looking forward to and sure the players are too.”

However Griffiths insisted the Spar Mid Wales League One remained the club's priority and hoped to close the gap on leaders Welshpool Town during the festive period.

“We have a lot of games to play before the Bangor game and need to make sure we keep up our good form,” said Griffiths.