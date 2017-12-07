No upset as Newtown sink Guils cup dreams

NEWTOWN overcame a potential banana skin to book their place in the fourth round of the J D Welsh Cup with victory over Guilsfield.

The Guils began brightly with Jake Cook releasing Chris Cathrall to fire over but it was the hosts who took a firm grip of the game with Kieran Mills-Evans and Jamie Reed both going close before the breakthrough arrived on 24 minutes.

Luke Boundford’s launched long throw from the right failed to be cleared with Neil Mitchell cleverly slotting past goalkeeper Lee Andrew from close range.

Newtown looked to build on their lead and four minutes later the impressive James Murphy linked with Jamie Reed on the edge of the area to release Tom Goodwin who forced Andrew into a fine save.

Guilsfield continued to threaten on the break with Cook releasing Callum Bromley on the right whose dangerous cross flashed across the goalmouth.

The first-half continued to be an even affair with Goodwin influential in the Robins midfield while Murphy continued to impress while the Guils always looked a danger going forward without seriously testing home goalkeeper Dave Jones with their best chance a Sam Litchfield header which went wide.

Guilsfield started the second-half brightly and almost levelled within the opening few minutes when Andy Ford’s goal bound volley beat Jones only for Mills-Evans to save his side with a goal line clearance.

Mills-Evans saved the Robins again a few moments later as Cathrall released Asa Hamilton who beat the offside trap and rounded Jones only for Mills-Evans to block his effort on the line.

The Guils were enjoying their best spell of the game with a 25 yard free-kick from Cathrall forcing Jones into action on the hour.

Home manager Chris Hughes shuffled his pack with the introduction of Iwan Cartwright paying immediate dividends as the Robins settled their nerves with a second on 66 minutes.

Cartwright linked with Mitchell whose sublime reverse pass released Reed who outpaced Bromley to slot through the legs of an advancing Andrew to the delight of the home faithful.

The goal proved a sucker punch for the villagers while Newtown closed the game down in the final stages as the tie became increasingly scrappy and culminated in an altercation between Goodwin and Cathrall with 12 minutes remaining with both cautioned.

Boundford blazed over as Newtown ended the game on top but had already done enough to secure a place in the fourth round.

NEWTOWN: Jones, Williams, Sears, Mills-Evans, Harries, Goodwin, Mitchell, Boundford, Rushton (Cartwright), Murphy (Kenton), Reed. Subs - Perry, Price, Evans

GUILSFIELD: Andrew, Bromley, Richards, Rogers (Jenkins), Litchfield, James, Cook (Weetman), Ford, Hamilton, Cathrall, Irvine. Subs - Jones, Leonard