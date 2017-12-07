Newtown starlets dominate RGC South squad for Neath battle

NEWTOWN Rugby Club dominates the RGC South under 15s squad selected to take on Neath Schools at the Gnoll today (Friday).

Morgan Lewis, Rhys Jones, Tom Parry, Niall Bentley, Cai Herdman, Morgan Jones, Lloyd Davies, Aled Jones, Dylan Nutting, Steff Evans, Alfie Betton and Callum Pratten comprise the 12 strong Newtown contingent while COBRA trio Declan Williams, Ryan Evans and Will Lydford are also included in a 20 man squad.

Five of the players are students at Newtown High School with teacher John Thurston delighted at their selection.

“We’re delighted so many boys from Newtown have been rewarded for their hard work and dedication,” said Thurston. “This will be a fantastic experience and opportunity to showcase the pathway available to young rugby players in our region.”