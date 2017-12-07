Griffiths stars as Llanfair win Powys derby

MARY Griffiths starred with a hat-trick as Llanfair United ran out 5-0 derby winners over Llanidloes Town in the North Wales Women’s League.

Sarah Ellis gave the hosts the lead before Griffiths opened her account and Mary Bailey headed home a third.

Two further strikes from Griffiths ensured Llanfair a comfortable margin of victory and closed the gap on league leaders Bethel to just two points ahead of their meeting on Sunday.