Broadbent brace helps Llangedwyn to derby triumph

Gavin Grosvenor

LLANGEDWYN strengthened their position at the top of Mitsubishi Division Two of the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League with a 4-0 derby win over Llanfyllin Town Reserves.

Mike Broadbent led the way with a brace while Richard Evans and Dean Jones strikes helped the Foxes establish a six point lead at the top of the table.

Meanwhile goals from Joe Morris and Kieron Beaton earned Carno Reserves a 2-0 win at home to Llanfechain while Kerry Reserves edged a 3-2 win over Welshpool Town Reserves thanks to goals from Tunahan Ongun, Ben Davies and Jack Wilson with Jake Evans and Radik Bandera replying.

gavin.grosvenor@nwn.co.uk

