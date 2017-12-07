Bevan joins Millers

FELINDRE have signed midfielder Lyndon Bevan from Spar Mid Wales League Two side Penybont United.

The 18 year old arrives at Bright Park with the aim of helping the Millers climb the Watson Financial Mid Wales League (South) in their debut campaign.

Spokesman George Morgan said: “The club is excited to sign Lyndon. He has been on our radar for a while.

“He has plenty of flair and can run all day as well as experience in the Mid Wales League.”