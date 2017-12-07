Barker boost for Berriew

BERRIEW have completed the signing of goalkeeper Gareth Barker.

The 26 year old arrives at Talbot Field from J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League Honda Division One side Trewern United having also represented Waterloo Rovers and Llanidloes Town in Spar Mid Wales League One as well as Porthmadog and Ruthin Town in the Huws Gray Alliance.

Manager Dave Jones said: “Gareth brings a wealth of experience to the club and will prove a great asset.”