COBRA win derby to march on in cup

COBRA booked their place in the second round of the Conwy Land Rover North Wales Intermediate Cup with a convincing 24-8 win at Newtown.

The Meifod side enjoyed a dream start with wing Ieuan Williams starting on the road to a man of the match display with a try inside the opening minute.

Will Worthington missed the conversion but atoned with a penalty soon after before Newtown reduced the arrears with a penalty of their own from Dylan Leach.

COBRA established a cushion by the interval with Leach kicking two further penalties as the visitors went in at the break 14-8 ahead.

The tie was delayed for more than hour with COBRA flanker Chris Morris receiving treatment for injury and it was Newtown who started the second-half on top.

COBRA were reduced to 13 men with Lloyd Bright and Frazer Roberts sin binned and the hosts capitalised with a try from Ashley Evans.

However COBRA regained their momentum with a penalty from Worthington before Iolo White scored a length of the field try, converted by Worthington, to complete the scoring.