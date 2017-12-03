Newtown pair earn Welsh caps

RYAN Cook was presented with his Welsh cap during Wales’ friendly clash with Panama in Cardiff last month.
The Newtown teenager and Ysgol Cedewain student earned his fourth cap for the Welsh learning disability national side while also helping his country to second place in the Home Nations tournament in Ireland earlier this year.
Cook was joined in the Welsh line-up by Newtown’s Xavier Matisse as Wales celebrated their best ever Home Nations finish.
