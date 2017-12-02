Powys trio in Welsh girls camp

THREE Powys based players have been called up into the Welsh girls under 15s football camp.

Newtown High School pair Carrie Jones and Libby Isaac are joined by Llanidloes’ Maria Francis-Jones in a 23 strong squad for the three day camp which will conclude with a friendly against Barry Town U15s girls.

The camp is part of preparation for a friendly against Scotland in the new year before travelling to Northern Ireland to defend the Bob Docherty Cup.