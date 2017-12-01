Llanrhaeadr bid to cause upset against Druids

LLANRHAEADR bid to complete a JD Welsh Cup shock at home to Cefn Druids on Saturday.

The JD Welsh Premier side arrive at Tanllan having lost 3-1 to leaders TNS on Tuesday night but remain fifth in the table having emerged as a surprise package this season.

Llanrhaeadr manager Marc Griffiths confessed the Wrexham side would arrive as massive favourites but remained confident his side capable of causing a cup shock.

“It's a game which 99 times out of 100 they win, but it's football and there is always a chance. We are all looking forward to the day,” said Griffiths who hopes the club’s supporters can turn Tanllan into a wall of noise on Saturday.

Llanrhaeadr are the last Mid Wales League representatives in this season’s Welsh Cup competition and go into the game with confidence having enjoyed a promising league campaign.

The Mid Wales side will also look to replicate last season’s shock 4-1 defeat at Llanfair United which saw Cefn Druids dumped out of the cup at the fourth round stage.

Griffiths said: “We know they are going in the league and their manager Huw Griffiths won't be taking anything for granted. The club played each other in the Huws Gray Alliance a few years ago and each game were tight affairs.”

The hosts go into the tie with striker Dan Graham back to fitness following injury but with a slight doubt over midfielder Iain Edmunds who has a tight hamstring.