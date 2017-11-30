Regional football trial at Newtown

LATHAM Park in Newtown hosted the final trial match for the Central Wales Football Association (CWFA) Regions squad on Sunday.

A Powys team, selected from Spar Mid Wales League, Watson Financial Mid Wales League (South) and J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League slipped to a 6-2 defeat against a select side representing the Costcutter South Cardiganshire League and the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League.

Max McLaughlin, Zaac Emberton and Jodeci Dean impressed for the broadly assembled Powys select side early on.

However the visiting side led on 25 minutes with Newcastle Emlyn’s Adrian Hazel by rifling home from 25 yards to leave goalkeeper Nick Lewis with no chance in the Powys select side’s goal.

At the other end St Dogmaels goalkeeper Justin Smith made a string of fine saves to preserve the Ceredigion and Cardigan League side’s lead before being replaced at half-time with suspected broken ribs.

His replacement, Maesglas’ Graham Keen, was beaten soon after his introduction with Rhun Garner firing home to level early in the second-half.

The Ceredigion side restored their advantage with Lampeter Town’s Jason Jones sliding home but the hosts restored parity soon after through McLaughlin’s 30 yard lob.

However the Ceredigion side utilised its bench to better affect and ran out convincing winners with two goals from Crannog's George Colvern before Tywyn Bryncrug’s Ben Holt and Padarn United’s Paul James completed the scoring.