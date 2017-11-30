Holwill celebrates first cyclocross win of the season

SAM Holwill underlined his potential as one of the country’s emerging talents with victory in the 10th round of the Welsh Cyclocross League in Tredegar.

The Hafren Cycling Club starlet shone on the technical Parc Bryn Bach Cross course to win the under 16s race to toast his first race win of the season.

Sam Ryland of the Builth Bulls Cycling Club ended third with Radnorshire-based Spencer Davies, representing Abergavenny CC, finishing fourth.

Several up and coming Powys riders were also in action in the other junior classes, including Hafren’s Ollie Jones and Bulls’ Carwyn Hardiman who ended ninth and 20th in the boys under 14s with Bull rider Freya Evans ending fifth in the girls race.

Cian Evans of the Bulls ended second in the under 12s with Hafren’s Max Bufton just missing out on a podium spot in fourth while Gaian Hardiman of the Bulls ended seventh.

Builth Wells’ Finn Davies, riding for Cycle-Tec, ended second overall in the under 10s race, followed by Hafren’s Elliot Turner in place while Bulls riders Meuryn Rees and Robert Lewis ended in the top 20 with Hafren’s Gethin Serjeant and Jessica Bufton also in action for the Newtown club.

Powys was also well represented in the under 8s race with Seren Serjeant the top finisher in 25th spot and followed by Hafren clubmate Ben Turner and Bulls rider Mollie Williams

Meanwhile Radnorshire-based Tim Davies, riding for Abergavenny CC, ended fifth overall in the senior race and won the over 50s class while Paul Bufton was the top Hafren rider in 36th spot.

Lee Davies and Paul Lewis of the Builth Wells based Bulls CC were both in veteran race action, ending 12th and 18th respectively while Hafren’s Des Pugh and Elwyn Turner ended 36th and 37th with Barry Hardiman of the Bulls ending 43rd