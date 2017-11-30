Emphatic victory for Llanidloes

LLANIDLOES stormed into the second round of the Conwy Land Rover North Wales Intermediate Cup with a thumping 53-0 victory at home to Welshpool on Friday.

A depleted Pool arrived with a bare squad of 15 which led to the tie being played with uncontested scrums.

However Pool frustrated Llanidloes for large parts and restricted the hosts to a 12-0 interval lead with tries from James Davies and Adam Price with the latter adding one conversion.

Pool were reduced t0 14 men after the break and Llanidloes capitalised with Price starring with four tries and four conversions.

Further tries from Paul Jehu, Carwyn Williams and Dave Short ensured an emphatic victory for the hosts with flanker Harry Jerman man of the match for his tackling exploits.