Bluebirds just fall short at Denbigh

CAERSWS handed high flying Denbigh Town a fright before succumbing to defeat at Central Park.

An enthralling contest began with Steve Blenkinsop heading over the bar from close range before the hosts came to dictate the game on a heavy pitch.

A spell of sustained pressure culminated in the Caersws defence creaking and conceding a penalty after Craig Pritchard was impeded as Kristian Pierce slotted Denbigh into a 15th minute lead.

Five minutes later the hosts doubled their lead with Matt Cook and Pritchard linking for Warren Duckett to lash home.

Caersws were galvanised into action and should have been back in the game on 27 minutes when Luke Sherbon’s goalbound shot was blocked by Nathan Williams.

Referee Tom Owen chose not to dismiss the Denbigh defender while the resulting penalty from Elliot Jones was poor and saved by goalkeeper Jon Hill-Dunt.

Caersws atoned two minutes later with Blenkinsop rifling home but the hosts ended the half on top and restored their two goal cushion with Duckett curling home to complete his brace on the stroke of half-time.

Denbigh started the second-half brightly with Pritchard forcing a fine save from goalkeeper David Jones following a beautifully weighted free-kick from Pierce.

However the villagers weathered the storm and were back in the game on the hour with Sherbon glancing past Hill-Dunt.

Both sides had chances in a thrilling finale with Pritchard denied by Jones while Craig Harris blasted just wide from the edge of the area while also seeing his dipping cross tipped over his own bar by Hill-Dunt as Caersws ended on top

CAERSWS: D Jones, Parr, P Jones, E Jones, Ry Davies, G Jones, Rh Davies, L Jones, Blenkinsop, Sherbon, Harris. Subs: Hughes-Jones, Samuel, Savage, Roughley, McPhee