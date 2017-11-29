Berriew snatch last gasp leveller at Pool

BERRIEW staged a dramatic comeback to snatch a derby point in a 2-2 draw at league leaders Welshpool Town on Friday night.

Will Thomas gave Pool the early lead against his former club only for Richard Davies to restore parity for the Rhiewsiders before half-time.

Ricky Litchfield restored Welshpool’s advantage with 15 minutes remaining but Berriew salvaged a point with Matt Mumford netting deep into injury-time.

Llanrhaeadr failed to capitalise after being held to a 2-2 draw at home to Radnor Valley.

Dan Graham marked his return to fitness by firing the hosts into a 10th minute lead before Valley hit back with a penalty from Joey Price.

Llanrhaeadr regained their lead before the break with Khyam Wytton steering a header past from Valley goalkeeper Will Fowden following a deep free-kick from Glenn Evans.

Valley were back on terms on the hour with Price completing his brace with a superb 25 yard free-kick.

Both sides had chances to win the game with Iwan Matthews twice going close for the hosts while Callum Matthews and Joey Price both tested home goalkeeper Connor Lee.

Llanfair United closed ground on the pace setters with a 2-1 win at home to Bow Street.

United opened the scoring after Paul Griffiths released Andrew Hughes on the left wing to cross for Phil Hughes to steer home on the far post before Street hit back through Tom Evans.

United regained their lead after the break with Griffiths’ free-kick turned home by Andrew Hughes and held firm to take three points.

Llanidloes Town also got their title bid back on track with a 2-1 victory at home to bottom of the table Machynlleth.

Harri Clarke turned home Matthew Savage’s 20th minute corner as the Daffodils broke the deadlock before Ryan Biggs broke to double their lead.

Machynlleth were back in the game when Charlie Jellett reduced the arrears before Savage rattled the woodwork and Joe Evans forced a save from visiting goalkeeper Tom Jenkins late on.

Meanwhile Jordan Jones starred with a hat-trick as Carno eased to an emphatic 5-1 win at home to Kerry.

Andy Evans and Scott Williams goals completed the Greens tally while Luke Mumford netted a consolation for the Lambs.

Elsewhere an injury time strike from Mattie Davies won the day as Aberaeron battled to a 2-1 win at home to Knighton Town with Sion Clark also netting for Seasiders to cancel a Gareth Mansell strike.

Tywyn Bryncrug made the long trip home from Churchstoke with three points following a 2-1 win with goals from David Jenkins and Mark Edmonson cancelling a Neil Yapp strike for the hosts.