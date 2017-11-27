Weekend football round-up

NEWTOWN suffered derby humiliation in a 3-0 Friday night defeat at Aberystwyth Town on Friday night.

John McKenna gave the Seasiders the lead before a Craig Hobson brace ensured a miserable night for the Robins.

Meanwhile TNS strengthened their grip at the top of the JD Welsh Premier with a 5-2 victory at home to bottom of the table Carmarthen Town.

Jamie Mullan led the Saints to glory with a brace while Greg Draper, Wes Fletcher and Ryan Leak completed the hosts tally with Kyle Williams and Liam Walsh reducing the arrears.

Guilsfield climbed to joint third in the Huws Gray Alliance with Chris Cathrall the match winner in a 2-1 victory over FC Queens Park.

Mattew Williams’ own goal gave the Guils the lead before Cathrall doubled the hosts advantage and Shaun Cartrwright reduced the arrears with a late penalty.

Penrhyncoch were held to a 1-1 draw at bottom of the table Llandudno Junction with Owain James’ strike cancelled out by Dean Seagar’s leveller.

Caersws slipped to a 3-2 defeat at Denbigh Town with a Warren Duckett double proving the difference.

Kristian Pierce also netted for the hosts with the villagers staying in contention through Steve Blenkinsop and Luke Sherbon while Elliot Jones also misses a penalty.

JD Welsh Premier: Aberystwyth Town 3 Newtown 0; Bangor City 5 Bala Town 0; Prestatyn Town 1 Llandudno 3; Cefn Druids 2 Barry Town United 1; TNS 5 Carmarthen Town 2; Cardiff Metropolitan 0 Connahs Quay Nomads 0

Huws Gray Alliance: Airbus UK Broughton 1 Holywell Town 4; Denbigh Town 3 Caersws 2; Guilsfoeld 2 FC Queens Park 1; Rhyl 5 Holyhead Hotspur 2; Gresford Athletic 2 Flint Town United 1; Llandudno Junction 1 Penrhyncoch 1; Ruthin Town 2 Porthmadog 2